Law varsity holds youth parliament to mark Constitution Day

A youth parliament was organised at the School of Excellence in Law (SOEL) here on Tuesday to mark the 75th Constitution Day celebrations.

Over 80 students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in colleges affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University participated.

The event aimed to simulate parliamentary proceedings, providing students an opportunity to engage in meaningful debates and discussions on key constitutional and legal issues.

The participants portrayed the roles of the current government and Opposition with remarkable accuracy, closely resembling the dynamics of a real parliamentary session, according to an official.

The students showcased their knowledge, oratory skills, and understanding of constitutional principles. The debates brought vibrancy to the event, reflecting the spirit of democratic engagement, a release added.