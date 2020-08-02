Law varsity applications from August 5

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University has announced that application forms for the five-year programme can be downloaded from August 5, from its website www.tndalu.ac.in Those who wish to come to the university in person to purchase application forms may do so from August 10. The last date to submit filled-in forms is September 4. The Registrar has said that admission details for the three-year and postgraduate programmes would be announced at a later date.
A total of 3,12,883 aspirants have registered online for the 92,000 seats in 109 government arts and science colleges in the State. Candidates have been given time to upload their certificates till August 10.
TNEA2020
Anna University has released the academic performance of its own departments, affiliated and autonomous colleges under its purview. As of July 31, 1,00,893 of the 1,28,967 aspirants, who had registered for single window counselling for engineering programmes, had paid the registration fee.
