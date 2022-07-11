Law varsity admission: applications to be issued from today
July 29 is the last date to apply to The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University
Applications for The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University’s five-year integrated programme of the School of Excellence in Law will be issued from Tuesday. Applications may be downloaded from the website www.tndalu.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 29.
University pro-chancellor and Law Minister S. Raghupathy will formally commission the process at 10.30 a.m. The university will announce the date for application for three-year and postgraduate programmes later, according to the university registrar.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.