Law varsity admission: applications to be issued from today

Special Correspondent July 11, 2022 20:40 IST

July 29 is the last date to apply to The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University

Applications for The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University’s five-year integrated programme of the School of Excellence in Law will be issued from Tuesday. Applications may be downloaded from the website www.tndalu.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 29. University pro-chancellor and Law Minister S. Raghupathy will formally commission the process at 10.30 a.m. The university will announce the date for application for three-year and postgraduate programmes later, according to the university registrar.



