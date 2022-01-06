Law university sets up IP cell

It will provide hands-on training at colleges and universities

An intellectual property cell has been established at Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology.

The Department of Intellectual Property Law, along with the intellectual property cell and the Patent Information Centre of the university, will organise awareness programmes on intellectual property rights and conduct workshops.

The cell will also provide hands-on training at colleges and universities and offer facilitate for protection of patents, trademarks, copyrights, industrial designs and geographical indications.

Former Madras High Court judge and former chairperson of the Intellectual Property Appellate Tribunal Prabha Sridevan, vice- chancellor N.S. Santhosh Kumar and Tamilnadu State Council For Science And Technology member-secretary R. Srinivasan took part at the inauguration on Wednesday.