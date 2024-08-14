ADVERTISEMENT

Law students withdraw protest after talks with management

Published - August 14, 2024 12:09 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The students began their protest on Wednesday last week, to express their discontentment over re-evaluation practices, high rates of arrears, among other issues. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The students of The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, Taramani, withdrew their nearly week-long protest seeking clarity on a number of issues, after members of the management provided assurances to them, on Tuesday evening.

The students began their protest on Wednesday last week, to express their discontentment over re-evaluation practices, high rates of arrears, among other issues. However, students said that due to unsatisfactory replies from the management, they had been forced to continue their fast. Finally, on Tuesday, they decided to end the protest, after a meeting with the syndicate members inside the campus.

The syndicate meeting was presided over by BCI vice-chairman S. Prabhakaran along with professors of law, and a student representative spoke on behalf of the protesters. After hours of parley, the syndicate agreed to speed up declaration of results, provide a copy of re-evaluated answer-sheets for further clarification and also declare the score after re-evaluation instead of just publishing the result as changed or unchanged. Further, the syndicate panel committed to setting up a grievance redressal committee to expedite resolution of student complaints. The panel also held that the suspension imposed on some of the students for participating in the protests would be revoked.

