Law panel urged to clarify on adultery cases against govt. staff

The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has advised the State Law Commission to clarify on the punishment for the offence of adultery, particularly involving government servants, and publish the same in its official website.

Passing orders on a petition filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by S. Nagajothi of Malankinaru in Virudhunagar district seeking certain service details of her husband K. Ramamoorthy, Manager, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, State Information Commissioner S. Muthuraj expressed serious concern over the increasing number of petitions accusing government servants of having affairs after marriage.

In the present case, Mr. Ramamoorthy had allegedly married another woman without legally divorcing his first wife Nagajothi who was now seeking maintenance for herself and her daughter.

Directing the public authority to share information sought by the petitioner, Mr. Muthuraj said many petitions were being filed under RTI seeking information about government employees who suppressed their first marriage and got into a wedlock with another person and later changed the name of spouse and nominees in the service record.

“The victims (the first wife and children) and aged parents have no knowledge about the subsequent changes. The victims do not get any assistance or guidance, including relevant information, to seek legal remedy in time...even literate people have no legal awareness and are ignorant of the changes that happen behind their back,” he said.