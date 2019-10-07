Tamil Nadu

Law Minister’s nephew found dead

Lokesh Kumar, 26, nephew of Law Minister C.Ve.Shanmugam, was found dead at the latter’s house in Tindivanam on Saturday. Police suspect it to be suicide.

Police said Lokesh who was staying in the first floor of Mr. Shanmugam’s house went to bed after having his dinner on Saturday night. As the door of his room remained locked till late Sunday morning, the family members grew suspicious and alerted the police.

The police broke open the door and found Lokesh dead in the room. The body was immediately sent for post-mortem to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Villupuram. A case has been registered.

[Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention helpline 044 – 24640050]

