ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister to hand over CM’s letter on Governor to President

January 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

Law Minister S. Regupathy and a team of DMK MPs, including Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu, will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday to hand over Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s letter on the conduct of Governor R.N. Ravi in the Assembly to her.

Mr. Baalu said the Governor behaved in a manner that went against Assembly proceedings, walked out of the House and denigrated the sentiments attached to the national anthem. “We will draw attention to the undemocratic and unconstitutional attitude of the Governor. He cannot go beyond a single syllable of the text which was already approved by him,” he added.

Other members of the team are A. Raj, P. Wilson and N.R. Elango.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US