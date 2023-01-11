HamberMenu
Law Minister to hand over CM’s letter on Governor to President

January 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special Correspondent

Law Minister S. Regupathy and a team of DMK MPs, including Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu, will meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday to hand over Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s letter on the conduct of Governor R.N. Ravi in the Assembly to her.

Mr. Baalu said the Governor behaved in a manner that went against Assembly proceedings, walked out of the House and denigrated the sentiments attached to the national anthem. “We will draw attention to the undemocratic and unconstitutional attitude of the Governor. He cannot go beyond a single syllable of the text which was already approved by him,” he added.

Other members of the team are A. Raj, P. Wilson and N.R. Elango.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

