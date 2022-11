December 01, 2022 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy is likely to call on Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday morning. They are expected to discuss the Bill adopted by the State Legislative Assembly seeking to prohibit online gaming and gambling. After the Raj Bhavan raised doubts over some of the provisions of the Bill last week, the State government defended them contending that they were within its powers enshrined in the Constitution.