Law Minister Regupathy writes to Governor urging him to give consent for premature release of life convicts

October 11, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Law Minister S. Regupathy on Tuesday requested Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to give his consent for the premature release of 49 life prisoners by invoking Article 161 of the Constitution.

Under Article 161, a Governor can grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment, or suspend, remit or commute the sentence of anyone convicted under any law on a matter which comes under the State’s executive power.

“Peruse expeditiously the pending files on the 49 prisoners and give your nod for their release,” said Mr. Regupathy in a letter to the Governor.

Recalling the special calling attention motion in the Assembly on the premature release of life prisoners, including Muslim prisoners, through a proper legal course, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had promised them that he would consider their demand.

“The government has been receiving requests from various quarters for the premature release of life prisoners on humanitarian grounds,” he said.

Mr. Regupathy said as per the announcement made by the Chief Minister on September 13, 2021, a total 556 prisoners were considered for premature release and finally 335 of them were released to mark the 113th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai.

“The government rejected eight cases since the Governor had rejected them. Since the Governor returned the cases of 223 prisoners, they are under the consideration of the government,” he explained.

He said subsequently the DMK government appointed a six-member committee headed by Justice N. Authinathan to study the premature release of life prisoners, who have spent 10 to 20 years, old prisoners and prisoners suffering from various health ailments. The committee had recommended release of 264 prisoners

“Based on the recommendation, the government sent files to the Governor for the release of 49 prisoners on August 24, 2023,” he said.

