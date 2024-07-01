ADVERTISEMENT

Law Minister must use his legal knowledge and conscience on caste census issue: Ramadoss

Published - July 01, 2024 08:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK founder S. Ramadoss 

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said Law Minister S. Reghupathy should use his legal knowledge and be fearful of his conscience when advising the State government on the issue of conducting a caste census, and not keep repeating the government’s position like a parrot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising the DMK government for not conducting the caste-based survey, Dr. Ramadoss said in a statement that Mr. Reghupathy’s comment that PMK must put pressure on the BJP to conduct 2021 population census only serves to highlight the government’s incapacity to preserve social justice in Tamil Nadu.

“The PMK’s stance is that caste-census is needed at the national and State-level in India. Caste-based census is necessary. In 2008, a delegation led by Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss got signatures from over 150 OBC Lok Sabha members and submitted them to then Home Minister Shivraj Patil. Such efforts might not be known to Mr. Reghupathy who served as a Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. If PMK must pressure the Central government, why should the DMK remain in power in Tamil Nadu? They should resign. Why do their alliance have 39 members in the Lok Sabha?” he asked.

He added that States such as Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand did not shirk their responsibility saying that the Central government must conduct the caste-based census and conducted one themselves by using the Collection of Statistics 2008 Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US