Law Minister must use his legal knowledge and conscience on caste census issue: Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Monday said Law Minister S. Reghupathy should use his legal knowledge and be fearful of his conscience when advising the State government on the issue of conducting a caste census, and not keep repeating the government’s position like a parrot.

Criticising the DMK government for not conducting the caste-based survey, Dr. Ramadoss said in a statement that Mr. Reghupathy’s comment that PMK must put pressure on the BJP to conduct 2021 population census only serves to highlight the government’s incapacity to preserve social justice in Tamil Nadu.

“The PMK’s stance is that caste-census is needed at the national and State-level in India. Caste-based census is necessary. In 2008, a delegation led by Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss got signatures from over 150 OBC Lok Sabha members and submitted them to then Home Minister Shivraj Patil. Such efforts might not be known to Mr. Reghupathy who served as a Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. If PMK must pressure the Central government, why should the DMK remain in power in Tamil Nadu? They should resign. Why do their alliance have 39 members in the Lok Sabha?” he asked.

He added that States such as Bihar, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Jharkhand did not shirk their responsibility saying that the Central government must conduct the caste-based census and conducted one themselves by using the Collection of Statistics 2008 Act.

