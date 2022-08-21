Law Minister: Legal opinion sought for action against officials named in Thoothukudi police firing report

The report has been forwarded to the Departments concerned

Law Minister S. Regupathy said on Saturday that legal opinion was sought on the action to be taken against officials named in the final report of the commission that probed the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi district that killed 13 persons in May 2018.

The commission, headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, had concluded that the police action was unprovoked and indiscriminate. It faulted the then Collector, N. Venkatesh, who it said had made ill-conceived decisions.

He said in a statement that as the final report was in four volumes, it required a serious review. For action against the officials, it was forwarded to the Departments concerned and legal opinion was sought.

After the Departments concerned took action, the action taken report, along with the final report of the commission, would be tabled in the Assembly, he said.