Law Minister lays foundation stone for Geological park

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam laying the foundation stone for a Geological park at Thiruvakkarai in Villupuram district on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a Geological park at Thiruvakkarai near here.

The park, to be built at a cost of ₹5 crore by the Public Works Department (PWD), will include a museum, library and auditorium.

According to an official, the park located in an expanse of 50.15 hectares will showcase the natural formation of rocks.

The site museum will also exhibit small and big mounds signifying layers of land-formation over millions of years.

Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam, Commissioner of Geology and Mining L. Subramanian, Collector A. Annadurai and Additional Collector Shreya P. Singh were present.

