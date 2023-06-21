Law firm signs MoU with Jaffna University

June 21, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based Surana and Surana International Attorneys (SSIA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Law in University of Jaffna (DLJU), Sri Lanka, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. As part of the MoU, SSIA will award medals-cum-citation annually to six meritorious students of DLJU in the following categories: best all-round female student, best all-round male student, and for toppers in constitutional law, environmental law, human rights law, and intellectual property rights law. Apart from the medals, SSIS will offer annual traineeship opportunities for meritorious students of DLJU, jointly organise an annual international conference in law at DLJU in areas of topical interest and importance, establish research partnerships at DLJU in emerging areas of law, organise annual guest lectures for students and faculty by subject experts from SSIA, help DLJU establish official relationships and partner with leading business families, corporations and organisations with whom SSIA has been working closely, and develop oral and written advocacy skills of the students by promoting moot courts and related activities.