Law enforcers organise drive against violators of traffic rules

Vellore

06 March 2020 00:29 IST

310 cases booked and ₹35,000 collected as fines during checks on Wednesday

Not a day passes by without road accidents, and most of them are caused because people ride their two-wheelers at break-neck speeds or without wearing helmets. Car drivers too have taken traffic rules lightly, speeding along, without wearing seat belts.

To create awareness among motorists about the importance of adhering to road safety rules, law enforcers have been taking strict action against those violating the Motor Vehicle rules, and a large number of cases have been registered against violators from the beginning of this month, in Vellore, Katpadi, and Bagayam. Checks are being conducted at signals and main thoroughfares such as Anna Road, National signal, Green signal, and near the Collector’s office.

Violators were advised by inspectors of police to adhere to traffic rules.

Advertising

Advertising

In a vehicle check near the Collectorate on Wednesday, 310 cases were booked by the police and ₹35,000 was collected as fine. The drive will be expanded to other areas in Vellore district, said Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar.