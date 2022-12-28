Law Commission seeks AIADMK’s views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

December 28, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Chennai

The Law Commission has sought the AIADMK’s views on the issue of ‘One Nation, One Election’, which pertains to holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies.

The Commission addressed its communication, dated December 23, to Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who was identified as ‘General Secretary’. It sent a set of six questions to the party. Among them are: whether simultaneous elections, by any means, will tinker with democracy, basic structure of the Constitution or federal polity of the country; whether it is possible to appoint anyone, through consensus among political parties, Prime Minister or Chief Minister in moments of hung legislature; and what amendments will have to be made to the Constitution. The communication added that the party’s comments should be sent by January 16.

In its public notice, the panel, which met on December 16, decided to obtain the opinions of various stakeholders, including the Election Commission, civil servants, academicians and experts. More details are available at https://lawcommissionofindia.nic.in/.

ADVERTISEMENT