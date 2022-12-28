ADVERTISEMENT

Law Commission seeks AIADMK’s views on ‘One Nation, One Election’

December 28, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Bureau

The Law Commission has sought the AIADMK’s views on the issue of ‘One Nation, One Election’, which pertains to holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies.

The Commission addressed its communication, dated December 23, to Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who was identified as ‘General Secretary’. It sent a set of six questions to the party. Among them are: whether simultaneous elections, by any means, will tinker with democracy, basic structure of the Constitution or federal polity of the country; whether it is possible to appoint anyone, through consensus among political parties, Prime Minister or Chief Minister in moments of hung legislature; and what amendments will have to be made to the Constitution. The communication added that the party’s comments should be sent by January 16.

In its public notice, the panel, which met on December 16, decided to obtain the opinions of various stakeholders, including the Election Commission, civil servants, academicians and experts. More details are available at https://lawcommissionofindia.nic.in/.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US