Law college holds symposium on ethical treatment of animals

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 06, 2022 00:49 IST

A State-level symposium on ethical treatment and fundamental rights of animals, commemorating the 68 th National Wildlife Protection Week (celebrated from October 2 to 8) and World Animal Day (October 4), was held at Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College in collaboration with the Directorate of Legal Studies on Tuesday.

B.C. Archana Kalyani, Special Secretary, Department of Forest and Climate Change, explained the State government’s efforts to improve green cover to 33% in the next decade from 23.7% at present.

There were two technical sessions for students and a documentary on protection of animals was screened, a press release said.

