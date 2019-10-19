Law and order will worsen if DMK wins, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu, known for excellent law and order situation, will be in peril if the DMK returns to power, AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Friday.

“If you support the DMK, whose MLAs violently removed the Speaker from his chair even inside the Assembly and danced around when I sought the trust vote in the House, comes to power again, the State, known as the nation’s ‘Peace Park’, will be under serious threat,” he alleged while campaigning at four places in Nanguneri Assembly constituency which goes to polls on October 21.

Recalling the events in Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1989 in which Jayalalithaa was assaulted, Mr. Palaniswami said some of the DMK MLAs and the Ministers assaulted her, the then Opposition Leader, in full view of then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi when she rose from her seat to raise a question.

Violence in Assembly

When he sought the trust vote in February 2017, the DMK MLAs, having realised that the government would survive with the backing of majority of the MLAs in the Assembly, unleashed violence inside the House and pulled the Speaker from his chair, Mr Palaniswami alleged. “After failing to accomplish defection of AIADMK MLAs , Mr. Stalin is hoodwinking the voters with his blatant lies even now after successfully juggling in the Lok Sabha polls,” the Chif Minister said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the first and second phase of Tamirabharani–Karumaeniyar –Nambiyar linking project would be completed within next 90 days. Since the land acquisition for the next two phases would be completed within 4 months, the entire project would be ready for commissioning by December 2020 to benefit over 23,000 hectares.