Law and order situation in Tamil Nadu is deteriorating, says Palaniswami

January 27, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday said the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating.

In a statement, he said he had highlighted the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in the State and the increase in sale of ganja and other narcotic drugs several times, but the police had not acted on it.

Listing various incidents of crime across Tamil Nadu, he said that easy availability of ganja and other narcotic drugs were among the reasons for crimes. Despite initiatives such as Operation Ganja, the availability of these drugs have not been curbed, Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

Before coming to power, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said law and order would be under his direct supervision and whoever committed a crime would be punished. “But, he has pushed the law and order to the mortuary,” Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

