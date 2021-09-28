Law and order in T.N. in a shambles, says former CM

VILLUPURAM

‘Situation under AIADMK govt. better than under present regime’

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK co-cordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday said that law and order in the State was in a shambles and heinous crimes, including murders, were on the rise.

Speaking at a party meeting to review the preparations for the upcoming local body election in the district, Mr. Palaniswami said that law and order situation under the AIADMK government had been better than under the present regime.

“It is quite amusing that the Director General of Police was now coming out with a statement that a number of rowdy elements have been taken into custody. But law and order in the State is deteriorating and one is at a loss to understand what the government has been doing all these days,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK government was misleading people by making tall claims that it had fulfilled all the aspirations of the people. The government was claiming that it had implemented 202 schemes since assuming office although only a couple of announcements had been implemented.

The previous AIADMK regime had announced the establishment of Jayalalithaa University in Villupuram district to ensure that higher education was accessible to the weaker sections. But Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi had dashed all the hopes of the students by affiliating the university to Annamalai University in Chidambaram.

Renamed scheme

Charging that the DMK makes promises only to break them, he said the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam was only a renamed version of the previous AIADMK government’s Amma Mini Clinics scheme. Out of the 644 announcements made under Rule 110 in the Legislative Assembly during the previous regime, as many as 198 were implemented while another 409 were on the verge of completion, he said.

Former Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam said an anti-incumbency sentiment was prevalent against the DMK government within four months of them coming to power. The government had let down all sections and people should teach a fitting lesson to the DMK in the local body polls, he said.