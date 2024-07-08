ADVERTISEMENT

Law and order in T.N. has deteriorated in three years of DMK regime: G.K. Vasan

Published - July 08, 2024 03:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The TMC president pointed out that party cadres from across the spectrum have been murdered and government officials threatened, because the DMK was not clamping down on anti-social elements

The Hindu Bureau

TMC President G.K. Vasan | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president G.K. Vasan on Monday, July 8, 2024, alleged that the law and order situation in the State had deteriorated in the three plus years of the DMK regime.

In a statement, he charged that party cadres from the DMK, AIADMK, PMK, Congress and other parties have been murdered, and government officials attacked and threatened, and these incidents have become a common occurrence.

The DMK government has failed in terms of maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of the public, political leaders and cadres, Mr. Vasan said.

The basic reason for anti-social elements indulging in activities like the sale of illicit liquor, theft, murder, drug menace and other crimes is due to improper implementation of law and order, he said. There is failure to put precautionary measures in place as well as a delay in arresting those involved in crimes, Mr. Vasan said.

There is a need to put a fullstop to all anti-social activities across the State, he reiterated and urged the State government and police to take appropriate measures to prevent all anti-social activities.

