Law and order in the State has deteriorated, says OPS

AIADMK leader interacts with cadre ahead of rural local body elections

The law and order in the State has deteriorated, with the ruling DMK remaining a mute spectator to rising crimes, including murders and burglaries, former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam said on Saturday.

Addressing party cadre ahead of the local body elections at Katpadi, he said that during the recently held Assembly election, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced 505 promises to the people but all of them had not been fulfilled.

The AIADMK coordinator motivated his cadre and candidates for the local body elections by saying that the party lost the Assembly election merely by 1% of the total votes polled.

The defeat by a thin margin had affected the morale of the cadre. As the party was entering its 50th year of formation, he asked them not to get demoralised.

Taking a dig at the Water Resources Minister, Duraimurugan, at his home turf in Katpadi for calling former Chief Minister M.G.Ramachandran a back-stabber, Mr. Panneerselvam said it was MGR who propagated the DMK ideologies through his movies and also helped Karunanidhi to become the Chief Minister after C.N. Annadurai.

Mr. Pannerselvam also met cadre and party functionaries in Ranipet and Tirupattur and spoke to them about the local body elections which will be held between October 6 and 9.