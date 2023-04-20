Latest technology to evaluate TNPSC exam to prevent delays, says FM

April 20, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Chennai

Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that the State Government will introduce latest technology in evaluation of answer sheets of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to prevent delays in publishing of results and introduce transparency and efficiency in the evaluation process.

About 40 lakh candidates write the exams for numerous positions in various departments every year, which require different methods and policies. The process of evaluation after the test is undertaken also requires massive infrastructure and human resource that often results in delays, he said.

He announced that an ‘Integrated Human Resource Management Status report’ will be published to ensure the State Government appoints staff for a position with the right skills and in a transparent manner and that the person’s skills are enhanced, trained according to the requirements of higher-positions and the work of the staff is recognised to enhance their performance in serving the people.

The ministry will conduct a ‘Feasibility Test’ to assess the possibility of converting paper based tests into computer-based tests, particularly those which are taken by millions of candidates. An Integrated Full-Career Training Programme will be set up and an Integrated website to view beneficiaries of all welfare schemes will be created.