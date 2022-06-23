Lateral admissions for engineering courses to begin on June 24

Diploma, BSc degree graduates may apply for 2nd year engineering

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2022 will open the portal for lateral entry into engineering courses on Friday.

Candidates who wish to pursue engineering and who have completed diploma or B.Sc in the academic year 2022-23 may apply for admission to second year engineering courses through www.tnlea.com/ www.accet.co.in/ www.accetedu.in. July 23 is the last date to apply. All certificates must be uploaded on the website only. The registration fee is ₹300.

Those unable to complete the process online may visit TNEA facilitation centres and submit the registration fee as demand draft to “The Secretary, Second year B.E./B.Tech. Degree Admissions – 2022-23, ACGCET, Karaikudi” payable at Karaikudi before June 24. Registration fee is waived for SC, ST, SC(A) candidates.

Counselling would be held online. More details are available at the websites mentioned above. Candidates may also contact 04565-230801, 04565-224528 for queries.