Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother calls on T.N. Chief Minister Stalin
Actor Shivarajkumar, brother of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, along with his wife Geetha Shivrajkumar, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the camp office.
An official release said it was a courtesy call. The Chief Minister also consoled them on demise of Puneeth Rajkumar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.