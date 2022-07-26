Last day to sign up for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions counselling is July 27

Registration for arts and science courses will also close on the same day

The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2022 committee has announced that July 27 (Wednesday) will be the last day to register for single-window counselling for the government quota BE/B.Tech seats.

The portal will remain open for two additional days after that to enable registered candidates to pay the registration fee and upload certificates.

B.Arch admission

However, the registration portal for B. Arch will remain open as the results of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) have not yet been published.

As of 6 p.m. on Tuesday, of the 2,07,361 candidates who had registered as many as 1,62,492 had paid the registration fee and 1,49,369 had uploaded their certificates.

Similarly, till date, over 4 lakh aspirants have registered for counselling for admission to government arts and science colleges. The Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science College Admission will also close its portal for registration on Wednesday.

So far, 3,30,132 candidates have completed the application process while 2,93,912 aspirants have paid the registration fee.