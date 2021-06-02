Last date to submit application for V-C post of Anna varsity is June 30

CHENNAI

02 June 2021 05:07 IST

Any applicant with a Ph D degree in science that is relevant to Anna University may apply for the the post of Vice-Chancellor, according to a gazette notification. The last date to submit applications, the format of which has been uploaded on the University website, is June 30.

The university’s V-C search committee has issued a notification on Monday, calling for applications.

The institution has uploaded on its website the notification and the government order providing details of the qualification prerequisites of candidates.

Applicants must have a Ph D in engineering, technology or sciences and not less than 20 years of experience in teaching and research in universities, or postgraduate colleges or public funded research institutions or all taken together. Candidates must have not less than 10 years’ experience as professor in a university system. They should have not less than six years’ administrative experience. The applicants must have published at least five research papers in University Grants Commission listed journals post-Ph D and must have presented at least two papers in international academic or research events. Candidates must possess experience in conducting at least one such academic or research event.

Work on constituting the V-C search committee began on February 17 with the syndicate nominee S.P. Thyagarajan’s name being approved. The Governor-Chancellor nominee was Jawaharlal Nehru University V-C Jagadeesh Kumar and the State government nominated retired bureaucrat Sheela Rani Chunkath.

Former V-C M.K. Surappa demitted office on April 12.