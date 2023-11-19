HamberMenu
Last date to register for crop insurance extended to Nov.22

November 19, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The last date to register for crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme) 2023-24 for paddy has been extended to November 22.

In a press release, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj said that extended holidays and rainfall had resulted in poor insurance coverage in Cuddalore district. Farmers should visit commercial banks, cooperative societies, and common service centres in their area for registration.

Necessary land documents, including seed sowing certification, and photocopy of bank passbook and Aadhaar card should be submitted for registration, he added.

Earlier, the last date for registration was November 15.

