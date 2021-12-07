The State government has extended the last date for traders to enrol to the Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board to March 31, 2022, without paying any fees. As part of this, registered traders with an annual turnover to the tune of ₹ 40 lakh can register themselves with the Board, a press release said.
Last date to enrol in traders’ board extended
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 07, 2021 01:16 IST
