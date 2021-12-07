Tamil Nadu

Last date to enrol in traders’ board extended

The State government has extended the last date for traders to enrol to the Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board to March 31, 2022, without paying any fees. As part of this, registered traders with an annual turnover to the tune of ₹ 40 lakh can register themselves with the Board, a press release said.


