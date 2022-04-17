Last date to apply for TANCET extended to April 21

The last date for registration and submission of application forms online for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022, for admission to MBA, MCA, ME / M.Tech / M.Arch / M.Plan degree programmes for the academic year 2022-2023, has been extended to April 21, according to the secretary of TANCET.

The exams are slated to be held on May 14 (forenoon and afternoon) for MCA and MBA. For ME/M. Tech/M Arch/M Plan programmes it is being held on May 15 (forenoon). For more details candidates may visit the portal https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/.