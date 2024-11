Last date for paddy crop insurance registration extended to November 30

The Union government has extended the last date to register for crop insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for the samba, thaladi, and pisanam paddy crops to November 30. Its decision followed a request made by the Tamil Nadu government.

In view of the extension, the Tamil Nadu government has called upon farmers in Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Karur, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruchi, Tirupattur, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Vellore and Virudhunagar districts to register within November 30.