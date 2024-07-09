ADVERTISEMENT

Large-scale atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, even politicians not safe, claims BJP

Updated - July 09, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 05:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The BJP has claimed that there are over 2,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits filed in Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan addresses a press conference with Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President V.P. Duraisamy and others, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 mounted a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government in Tamil Nadu alleging large scale atrocities against Dalit communities in the State, violence that, the party claimed, did not spare even politicians.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a press conference held at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi Union Minister L. Murugan added that a delegation of the Tamil Nadu unit of the party, led by the State vice president V.P. Duraisamy, will approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission later in the day, urging them to take appropriate action in the matter.

Senior leaders of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit, including Mr. Duraisamy, were present at the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the DMK came to power in May 2021, there has been a tremendous increase in the atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu. A survey is telling that every year more than 2,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits are filed in the State,” Mr. Murugan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He referred to a series of incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits since 2022 and some incidents of attack and murder of the BJP leaders in the State, putting the blame on the “complete failure” of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“Recently, K. Armstrong, a Dalit leader and BSP State president was murdered,” he said, alleging that “even political leaders are not safe” in the State under the DMK rule.

“Scheduled caste leaders and people do not have security. They are facing harassment under the DMK government,” he said.

Mr. Murugan said the DMK claims that it is the pioneer of social justice rings false as the party was not following the idea of social justice in the State. “[Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] Stalin doesn’t have the moral right to talk about social justice because of the incidents of atrocities against Dalits taking place in the State,” he charged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US