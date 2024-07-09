Large-scale atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, even politicians not safe, claims BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 mounted a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led government in Tamil Nadu alleging large scale atrocities against Dalit communities in the State, violence that, the party claimed, did not spare even politicians.

At a press conference held at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi Union Minister L. Murugan added that a delegation of the Tamil Nadu unit of the party, led by the State vice president V.P. Duraisamy, will approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission later in the day, urging them to take appropriate action in the matter.

Senior leaders of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit, including Mr. Duraisamy, were present at the press conference.

“After the DMK came to power in May 2021, there has been a tremendous increase in the atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu. A survey is telling that every year more than 2,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits are filed in the State,” Mr. Murugan said.

He referred to a series of incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits since 2022 and some incidents of attack and murder of the BJP leaders in the State, putting the blame on the “complete failure” of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“Recently, K. Armstrong, a Dalit leader and BSP State president was murdered,” he said, alleging that “even political leaders are not safe” in the State under the DMK rule.

“Scheduled caste leaders and people do not have security. They are facing harassment under the DMK government,” he said.

Mr. Murugan said the DMK claims that it is the pioneer of social justice rings false as the party was not following the idea of social justice in the State. “[Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] Stalin doesn’t have the moral right to talk about social justice because of the incidents of atrocities against Dalits taking place in the State,” he charged.

