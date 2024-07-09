GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Large-scale atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu, even politicians not safe, claims BJP

The BJP has claimed that there are over 2,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits filed in Tamil Nadu

Published - July 09, 2024 05:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan addresses a press conference with Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President V.P. Duraisamy and others, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on July 9, 2024.

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan addresses a press conference with Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Vice President V.P. Duraisamy and others, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday mounted a sharp attack on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led government in Tamil Nadu alleging large scale atrocities against Dalit communities in the State, violence that, the party claimed, did not spare even politicians.

At a press conference held at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi Union Minister L. Murugan added that a delegation of the Tamil Nadu unit of the party, led by the State vice president V.P. Duraisamy, will approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission later in the day, urging them to take appropriate action in the matter.

Senior leaders of the BJP Tamil Nadu unit, including Mr. Duraisamy, were present at the press conference.

“After the DMK came to power in May 2021, there has been a tremendous increase in the atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu. A survey is telling that every year more than 2,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits are filed in the State,” Mr. Murugan said.

He referred to a series of incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits since 2022 and some incidents of attack and murder of the BJP leaders in the State, putting the blame on the “complete failure” of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

“Recently, K. Armstrong, a Dalit leader and BSP State president was murdered,” he said, alleging that “even political leaders are not safe” in the State under the DMK rule.

“Scheduled caste leaders and people do not have security. They are facing harassment under the DMK government,” he said.

Mr. Murugan said the DMK claims that it is the pioneer of social justice rings false as the party was not following the idea of social justice in the State. “[Tamil Nadu Chief Minister] Stalin doesn’t have the moral right to talk about social justice because of the incidents of atrocities against Dalits taking place in the State,” he charged.

Related Topics

dalits / social issue / Tamil Nadu / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics / Caste / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.