Laparoscopic surgery is the best option to treat cancers: experts

CHENNAI

27 September 2021 04:11 IST

‘It is less painful, quicker and ensures faster recovery’

Laparoscopic surgery is the best option to treat cancerous tumours as it reduces the need for large incisions and is less painful, say experts.

At a wellness webinar hosted jointly by GEM Hospital and The Hindu, experts felt keyhole surgery (as laparoscopic procedures are referred to commonly), was quicker and ensured faster recovery.

Ho-Seong Han, professor in the Department of Surgery in Seoul National University’s College of Medicine, said studies had shown that “keyhole surgery results may be better in cancer than even open surgery”.

Chairman of GEM Hospital C. Palanivelu referred to studies done in Asia that pointed out that laparoscopic and robotics surgeries can increase the chance of survival of patients.

“In open oesophageal cancer surgeries, there is a 60% higher possibility of complication. Anastomotic leak and lung infection could delay recovery and patients need longer hospital stay. Such complications are ruled out in keyhole surgery, he said.

Laparoscope provides better vision than the naked eye of the tissues as there are cameras that are constantly improving. When cancerous tumours are removed using laparoscopes it is done carefully ensuring no spillage happens, explained P. Senthilnathan, head of the Department of HPB Surgery, Department of Minimal Access Surgery and Liver Transplantation, GEM Hospital.

M. Vijayakumar, vice-chancellor of Yenepoya deemed university in Mangaluru, said if people came early for treatment, the outcome would be better.

Two-thirds of cancers can be prevented by giving proper health education and awareness, Mr. Vijayakumar said.

The experts said not only early diagnosis and effective treatment but also screening the potential population for various cancers would be the way forward to ensure their health.