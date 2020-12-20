Lankan Navy arrests four fishermen

Four fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of crossing the territorial waters and fishing, in the early hours on December 20.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised boat bearing the registration IND TN 08 MM 0242 from the Kottaipattinam jetty on December 19. The names of the arrested fishermen were given as S. Constan, 42, the boat owner, K. Ramesh, 34, P. Pandu, 50 (all from Kottaipattinam coastal village), and N. Mohan of Pamban near Rameswaram.

The four were fishing about 22 nautical miles off Kottaipattinam when they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base in the island nation for inquiry, the sources said.