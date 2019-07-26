Lankan navy arrests four fishermen

Four fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday while fishing in the mid-sea near ‘Neduntheevu’. The fishermen had set sail on board a mechanised vessel from Jagadapattinam coastal village on Wednesday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were fishing near Neduntheevu, about 32 nautical miles off Jagadapattinam, when they were held by a Sri Lankan Navy patrol vessel around 5 p.m. on charges of trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The arrested fishermen were S. Munivel, 55, owner of the mechanised vessel, M. Stephen Raj, 31, P. Manikandan, 28, and K. Kumar, 42. The fishermen were taken to the island nation for inquiry.

They were produced before a court and will be remanded up to August 8. They were later lodged in a jail at Jaffna, sources said.