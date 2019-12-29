Tamil Nadu

Lankan Navy arrests 14 Pudukottai fishermen

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were held near Neduntheevu around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday

Fourteen fishermen of Pudukottai district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in mid-sea on Saturday evening. They set sail onboard three mechanised boats from Jegadapattinam village on Saturday morning.

Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen were held near Neduntheevu around 4.30 p.m.

The fishermen along with their boats were taken to Kankesanthurai harbour in the island nation for inquiry.

