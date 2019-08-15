Lanka keen on resuming ferry service to India

The Sri Lankan government is keen to resume the ferry service, which were in place between Rameswaram in southern Tamil Nadu and Thalaimannar in northern Sri Lanka until a few decades ago, Sri Lankan Minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs John Amaratunga said here on Wednesday.

While the Sri Lankan government was keen in resuming the ferry service and its High Commissioner to India based in Delhi was making ‘all efforts’ towards this, the delay was from the Indian side, he said during an interaction. The ferry service was used not only to transport people but also to transport vehicles and other heavy equipment from India to Sri Lanka, he said and pointed out, “Very unfortunately due to the problems that took place in Sri Lanka some years ago, the service was abandoned but the infrastructure remains intact.”

“At the Sri Lankan end, we have the railway line coming right up to Thalaimannar pier. It is only in the southern Indian side, I understand, that some repairs have to be made. Our high commission is making every effort to resume ferry service, if we enable it, many Indian tourists, particularly those from the south and people from northern Sri Lanka, will be able to cross the waters at a much lower cost.”

The Sri Lankan Minister, who was in Chennai to promote tourism in the neighbouring island, said despite the bombing incidents that rocked Sri Lanka in April, the situation has once again changed in favour of tourism in the country.

“It is absolutely safe to visit and travel to Sri Lanka,” Mr. Amaratunga said and added that within a month, normalcy would return in Sri Lanka. Elaborating on the bilateral relations with India, Mr. Amaratunga said it was “high and cordial” and underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka, soon after his re-election to power, to contend it was a clear “signal to the rest of the world” that Sri Lanka was safe to travel to.