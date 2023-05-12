ADVERTISEMENT

Language politics keeps weakening the unity of India: Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi

May 12, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi, in an address to students from Bihar touring T.N., said while linguistic reorganisation of the country was necessary in the 1950s, it had now become “overwhelming”, with people being looked at in terms of the State they belonged to, alongside language, race and religious differences

The Hindu Bureau

Governor of Tamil Nadu R.N. Ravi interacting with students of Bihar as part of a Yuva Sangam programme at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on May 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: S.R. Raghunathan

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday, May 12, said that while the linguistic reorganisation of States was necessary in the 1950s, the “politics” around the linguistic differences has now become “overwhelming” and “it keeps weakening the unity” of the country.

Addressing a group of students from Bihar touring Tamil Nadu on on ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, as part of the ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme in Chennai, the Governor said linguistic States were formed in 1956 for better administration, and since the State governments needed to understand the language of the people.

ALSO READ
T.N. Governor Ravi: Didn’t suggest changing the name of Tamil Nadu

“Unfortunately, the politics has become so overwhelming that we have started identifying as Bihari, Tamilian, Kannadiga, Malayali…That becomes overwhelming and it keeps weakening the unity [of India],” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, people were being looked at in terms of the State they belonged to, alongside language, race and religious differences.

ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi objects to use of Tamil term ondriya arasu for Union government

Contending that Bharat has had a cultural and civilisational continuum for thousands of years, he said cultural unity formed the core of the country. Though many kings and kingdoms existed in the various geographical regions of India, the people always remained one. He said this unity could be observed in cultural manifestations, and a common thread ran across the country in the rites and rituals and the mythological stories shared in different regions.

Sharing his view that various sages who travelled across the country played a crucial role in bringing about this unity, he said even the public, back then, had travelled freely throughout the country crossing different kingdoms for pilgrimages and other purposes.

ALSO READ
‘Thamizhagam’ contributed to the spread of Sanatana culture to the whole of Bharat: Tamil Nadu Governor

To a question on how he saw his role as the ‘first citizen’ of the State, he said his duty was to devote himself fully in whatever ways possible, for the good of the State and its people.

“If I see that something is not good, then it is my job to restrain it,” he added. He said such good things could be done in many small ways, including by offering whatever support possible to the people who were silently working for the benefit of society.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US