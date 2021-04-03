Language no bar

Reaching out to 40,000-plus Kannada-speaking voters in the hilly areas of Talavadi and Hasanur and the remote hamlets in the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency is always a challenge for contestants. The Talavadi block borders Karnataka and most people in the villages speak Kannada. Hence, candidates leave no stone unturned by distributing pamphlets printed in both Tamil and Kannada, and deploying local people for campaigning.