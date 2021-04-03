Reaching out to 40,000-plus Kannada-speaking voters in the hilly areas of Talavadi and Hasanur and the remote hamlets in the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency is always a challenge for contestants. The Talavadi block borders Karnataka and most people in the villages speak Kannada. Hence, candidates leave no stone unturned by distributing pamphlets printed in both Tamil and Kannada, and deploying local people for campaigning.
Language no bar
S.P. Saravanan
ERODE,
April 03, 2021 01:28 IST
S.P. Saravanan
ERODE,
April 03, 2021 01:28 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections | Congress winning less than 20 seats is a defeat, says party’s tech cell head
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Apr 3, 2021 1:29:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/language-no-bar/article34227459.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story