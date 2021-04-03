Tamil Nadu

Language no bar

For snippet: ERODE, TAMIL NADU, 02/04/2021: A pamphlet printed by the DMK-alliance partners in Kannada being distributed to electors in Talavadi in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Friday. PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT / THE HINDU  

Reaching out to 40,000-plus Kannada-speaking voters in the hilly areas of Talavadi and Hasanur and the remote hamlets in the Bhavanisagar Assembly constituency is always a challenge for contestants. The Talavadi block borders Karnataka and most people in the villages speak Kannada. Hence, candidates leave no stone unturned by distributing pamphlets printed in both Tamil and Kannada, and deploying local people for campaigning.

