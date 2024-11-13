 />
Language learning should not be imposed, says Venkaiah Naidu

Published - November 13, 2024 12:29 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the Ruby Jubilee celebrations of Vellore Institute of Technology on Tuesday.

Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu speaking at the Ruby Jubilee celebrations of Vellore Institute of Technology on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy 

People should be encouraged to learn other languages besides their mother tongue to communicate effectively with others, said former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday.

In his inaugural address at Ruby Jubilee celebrations (40 years formation of VIT) organised by VIT at its campus here, Mr. Naidu said that language learning should not be imposed on people. “I, too, participated in an anti-Hindi agitation many years ago. Later, I felt that learning other languages was beneficial for oneself. However, such learning should not be imposed,” he said.

The former Vice President said that if anything that should be given as freebies, then it should be free education including higher education and free healthcare in the country. People especially those who live below the poverty line (BPL) should be uplifted through government initiatives to enable them to sustain their livelihood rather than giving freebies to them. “Around 56% of the total population in the country depend on agriculture and allied sectors. Along with the government, the corporate sector should join hands in helping the agriculture sector in terms of technology inputs, advanced machineries and marketing,” he said.   In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor, VIT, said that the Union government should reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on educational institutions especially in creating infrastructure facilities like additional buildings, procuring equipment for research studies and academic activities to five percent. Earlier, Mr. Naidu opened Sarojini Naidu block (womens hostel) and Rajammal Govindasamy tower (staff quarters) in the campus in the presence of Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, DMK MP Kathir Anand, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and VIT vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan, Sekar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam.

November 13, 2024

