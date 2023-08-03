ADVERTISEMENT

Language and race gives a greater identity than religion and caste: Seeman

August 03, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Will hit those terming Muslims and Christians as minorities, says Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator Seeman

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi co-ordinator Seeman on Thursday triggered yet another controversy by stating that he would hit anyone with slippers for terming Muslims and Christians in the State as “minorities”.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, he said language and race gives a greater identity than religion and caste.

On that count, Muslims and Christians in the State are Tamils and they are from the majority community, Mr. Seeman claimed.

A few days back Seeman had labelled minority communities in Tamil Nadu as ‘children of Satan’ for voting consistently for DMK-Congress alliance and his remarks attracted sharp criticism.

In an interview to a TV channel, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan asked what is the need for Seeman to insult the minorities. May 17 Movement coordinator Thirumurugan Gandhi also condemned Seeman’s remarks. Looking at people just as voters and also treating voters based on religion is anti-democratic and not acceptable, Gandhi told reporters. Seeman should have directed his questions towards Hindus who are supporting BJP-RSS, he added

