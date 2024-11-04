ADVERTISEMENT

Language and culture are important in a society: T.N. Speaker M. Appavu

Published - November 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was addressing a gathering organised by the Malaysia Tamil Sangam in Kuala Lumpur

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker M. Appavu, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul, Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran, and other dignitaries in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who is on a visit to Malaysia, on Monday underlined the significance of language and culture in a society.

He emphasised the need to protect the mother tongue. Addressing a gathering organised by the Malaysia Tamil Sangam, he said: “If one were to destroy the country or a society, it would be sufficient to destroy the language.” He went on to emphasise the need to protect the language. A text of his speech delivered in Kuala Lumpur was shared with the media in Chennai.

Mr. Appavu called upon the youth in Malaysia to start businesses in Tamil Nadu and create employment opportunities. He also listed various the welfare measures being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

During his visit, Mr. Appavu also called on Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran, and other dignitaries.

