GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Language and culture are important in a society: T.N. Speaker M. Appavu

He was addressing a gathering organised by the Malaysia Tamil Sangam in Kuala Lumpur

Published - November 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker M. Appavu, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul, Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran, and other dignitaries in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

Speaker M. Appavu, Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul, Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran, and other dignitaries in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who is on a visit to Malaysia, on Monday underlined the significance of language and culture in a society.

He emphasised the need to protect the mother tongue. Addressing a gathering organised by the Malaysia Tamil Sangam, he said: “If one were to destroy the country or a society, it would be sufficient to destroy the language.” He went on to emphasise the need to protect the language. A text of his speech delivered in Kuala Lumpur was shared with the media in Chennai.

Mr. Appavu called upon the youth in Malaysia to start businesses in Tamil Nadu and create employment opportunities. He also listed various the welfare measures being undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government on the directions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

During his visit, Mr. Appavu also called on Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul in Kuala Lumpur in the presence of Deputy Minister in the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reform) YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran, and other dignitaries.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.