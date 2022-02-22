Landslide victory is for DMK’s good governance: Thangam Thennarasu

‘Voters have responded to Chief Minister Stalin’s appeal’

DMK’s landslide victory in the urban local bodies polls is a clean chit to the government in the State, according to Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu.

The DMK had won the maiden election to Sivakasi Corporation and bagged all the five municipalities and nine town panchayats in Virudhunagar district.

“Voters have reposed faith in the DMK and responded to the call of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to extend the nine months of good governance in the State to the local bodies too,” Mr. Thennarasu, who is also the party’s Virudhunagar west district secretary, told The Hindu

For the first time, the DMK had emerged victorious in Virudhunagar municipality and Kariyapatti town panchayat. The CM had been telling that his governance was for all, including those who had not voted for the DMK alliance in the Assembly election.

“The landslide victory in the urban local bodies polls could not have happened without the votes of people who had not earlier voted for us. This shows the confidence the people have in the DMK’s governance,” he said.

The candidates for the post of Sivakasi Mayor and Chairpersons of the municipalities and town panchayats would be decided by party high command, he added.