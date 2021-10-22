Lands identified for construction of homes for senior citizens: Minister

‘The homes will be free of cost and maintained using funds from temples’

Consultants have submitted detailed project reports (DPR) for the construction of homes for senior citizens on temple lands in Chennai, Tirunelveli and Palani, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu said on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons during a day-long review of works (Thiruppani) at temples, he said that lands had been identified for the purpose, and the homes would be designed in such a manner that they can accommodate 200 persons each. Lands measuring over an acre had been chosen so that plenty of space would be available for elders to walk around and stretch themselves, he added.

The homes would take in senior citizens free of cost and be maintained using funds from temples. “This was one of the 112 announcements made in the Assembly this year. Once Chief Minister M.K. Stalin approves the designs, the tenders would be called for construction. These three homes are to be constructed in the first phase,” the Minister added.

He reviewed works pertaining to the construction of rope cars at hill temples, preparation of master plans for development of facilities around temples, renovation of temple cars and repairs to temple structures across the 20 regions.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin handed over the appointment orders to 11 assistant professors appointed to the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College that has been started on behalf of the department on land belonging to the Kapaleeswarar Temple. Department Secretary B. Chandra Mohan, Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and senior officials were present on the occasion.