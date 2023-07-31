Landowners were constantly informed of the requirement of land for permanent diversion works, says NLCIL

July 31, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Central Public Sector Enterprise NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) has said people in Mel Valayamadevi village in Cuddalore district whose lands were acquired by the company for diversion of the Upper Paravanar canal were constantly informed of the requirement of land for permanent diversion works.

In a statement, NLCIL said that though the applicable compensation had been paid long back, the physical possession of land could not be taken up due to the resistance of the landowners and they continued cultivation.

“Paravanar is the main river in NLCIL’s Mines 2 area and during monsoon, the excess stormwater inundated surrounding agricultural fields and villages. In order to avoid this, NLCIL had planned to divert the excess stormwater, and a permanent diversion was conceptualised for a distance of 12 km.”

“The lands required for this permanent diversion had been acquired in stages between 2006 and 2013 by paying the requisite compensation to the landowners as per norms. The diversion of about 10.5 km of the stretch had already been completed leaving 1.5 km stretch near Valayamadevi,” the NLCIL said.

The company said that Mines 2 was located within 60 metres from the present temporary canal and severe flooding may endanger men and machinery in the mines. The urgency of completing the canal diversion work was felt in view of the approaching monsoon. Hence, the concerned landowners were informed well in advance not to commence cultivation of new crops.

NLCIL said that it had come forward to provide handsome compensation to the landowners for the loss of crops. The company already handed over the cheques in the name of the individuals to the district administration, it said.

The NLCIL claimed that if the permanent canal was established, the agricultural fields along the canal would get copious water for irrigation and may even gain water for irrigation beyond the present level of 25,000 acres including the downstream portion up to Bhuvanagiri.