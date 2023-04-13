ADVERTISEMENT

Land reforms Act to be amended to benefit women: Minister

April 13, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To secure the rights of women to immovable assets, the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961, will be amended to remove the words, “unmarried daughters” and “unmarried grand daughters”, from the definition of ‘family’, Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The decision was aimed at treating women equally with men as far as the provisions of the Act were concerned, he said. Likewise, the term, ‘minor sons’ and ‘minor grandsons’, would be replaced with ‘minor children’ and ‘minor grandsons and granddaughters’, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US