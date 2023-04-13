HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Land reforms Act to be amended to benefit women: Minister

April 13, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To secure the rights of women to immovable assets, the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961, will be amended to remove the words, “unmarried daughters” and “unmarried grand daughters”, from the definition of ‘family’, Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The decision was aimed at treating women equally with men as far as the provisions of the Act were concerned, he said. Likewise, the term, ‘minor sons’ and ‘minor grandsons’, would be replaced with ‘minor children’ and ‘minor grandsons and granddaughters’, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.