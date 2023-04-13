Land reforms Act to be amended to benefit women: Minister

April 13, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - CHENNAI

To secure the rights of women to immovable assets, the Tamil Nadu Land Reforms (Fixation of Ceiling on Land) Act, 1961, will be amended to remove the words, “unmarried daughters” and “unmarried grand daughters”, from the definition of ‘family’, Minister for Revenue K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The decision was aimed at treating women equally with men as far as the provisions of the Act were concerned, he said. Likewise, the term, ‘minor sons’ and ‘minor grandsons’, would be replaced with ‘minor children’ and ‘minor grandsons and granddaughters’, he said.